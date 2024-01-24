Possible Spoiler On Discussions About Character Returning to WWE TV

A new report has a potential spoiler regarding discussions around a character making a return to WWE television. Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan reports that there have been talks recently about having William Regal return to WWE television.

Regal joined WWE after exiting AEW in late 2022. Part of his AEW departure included a stipulation that he would be unable to return to WWE TV until the end of when his AEW contract would have been. Regal returned to WWE in order to support his son Charlie Dempsey and has been working behind the scenes in WWE and NXT since he came on board.

If he does return to WWE TV, it would be his first time doing so in over two years.