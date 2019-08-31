Possible Spoiler For All Out Casino Battle Royal

– A possible spoiler has come online for the Casino Battle Royal at AEW All Out. According to Sports Illustrated, Impact Wrestling is working on a deal with AEW in order to get Tenille Dashwood to appear as a surprise entrant in the match, which will air during The Buy In pre-show.

Dashwood signed with Impact in July. If the deal is completed, Dashwood would join the previously-announced Awesome Kong, Brandi Rhodes, Allie, Yuka Sakazaki, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Jazz, Ivelisse, Teal Piper, Big Swole, and Sadie Gibbs in the match with nine more names to be revealed. The winner of the match becomes the first competitor in the match for the inaugural AEW Women’s Championship.