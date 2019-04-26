wrestling / News
Possible Spoiler For Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
– A new image floating around the internet appears to reveal the participants for the men’s Money in the Bank match for this year’s PPV. You can see the images below, which are said to be from a local ad in Connecticut where the PPV is taking place. It lists the men’s match participants as Drew McIntyre, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Aleister Black, Andrade and Lars Sullivan.
WWE has yet to confirm the participants, with Alexa Bliss set to reveal the Raw stars for the men’s and women’s MITB matches on Monday’s episode.
Possible leaked photo for the Mens #MITB match. #WWE #Raw #SDLive pic.twitter.com/Ftnbr8o7AC
— TurnbuckleTopics 🎙 (@TT_4You) April 26, 2019
The currently advertised Men's MITB match.
Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PLhNpbKj0E
— Wrestle Thoughts Podcast (@wtpoduk) April 26, 2019
