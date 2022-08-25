wrestling / News

Possible Spoiler For NXT Wrestler Set To Get Called Up To Main Roster

August 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

There have been several changes in WWE and now it appears there will be another as an NXT wrestler is planned to go to the main roster. According to PWInsider, there has been talk in the past week that Solo Sikoa has been earmarked for a main roster debut, which could happen as soon as next month.

