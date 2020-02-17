wrestling / News
Another Possible Spoiler For Raw
February 17, 2020 | Posted by
A new potential spoiler is online for tonight’s episode of Raw. According to PWInsider, Rhea Ripley is scheduled for the episode to address Charlotte Flair’s attack on her and acceptance of her WrestleMania challenge at NXT Takeover: Portland.
As of now, Bianca Belair is not scheduled for the show. Raw takes place tonight in Everett, Washington and airs live on USA Network.
