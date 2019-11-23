Possible Spoiler For Survivor Series

– A new potential spoiler has surfaced online for this weekend’s Survivor Series PPV. PWInsider reports that Sheamus has been brought into Chicago for the weekend events. There’s no confirmed word on what Sheamus will do or if he will even appear on screen, but he is in Chicago for the weekend.

Sheamus has been out of action since WrestleMania 36 after he suffered a concussion. It was reported in October that he would be returning to the road soon.