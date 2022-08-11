Possible Spoiler For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has some potential spoilers on a return for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that AJ Francis, the former Top Dolla, is set to be at this week’s episode. They have since confirmed that Ashante Thee Adonis is also set to be at the Raleigh, North Carolina taping.

Top Dolla and Ashante were members of Hit Row in WWE, which was released as a stable in November of last year shortly after being brought up to Smackdown. There’s been no word on the third member, B-FAB (aka Briana Brandy), being brought in while Swerve Strickland is signed with AEW.

Top Dolla was the host of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures on A&E for its first season.