Possible Spoiler For Tomorrow’s Smackdown
February 20, 2020 | Posted by
A new report has revealed a potential spoiler for Friday’s episode of Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Sasha Banks is scheduled to be at the taping tomorrow, her first time on the road for WWE in a while.
Banks has been out with what is believed to be an injury to her ankle. In the meantime, she has filmed scenes for The Mandalorian season two in an unknown capacity/role.
