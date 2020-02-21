wrestling / News

Possible Spoiler For Tomorrow’s Smackdown

February 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A new report has revealed a potential spoiler for Friday’s episode of Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Sasha Banks is scheduled to be at the taping tomorrow, her first time on the road for WWE in a while.

Banks has been out with what is believed to be an injury to her ankle. In the meantime, she has filmed scenes for The Mandalorian season two in an unknown capacity/role.

