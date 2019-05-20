wrestling / News

Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of RAW

May 20, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that the Beast in the Bank, Brock Lesnar, is in Albany, New York and is expected to appear on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. He won the briefcase at last night’s PPV after a surprise appearance. You can find 411’s complete report of the show here.

