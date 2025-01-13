wrestling / News
Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW
January 13, 2025 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Penta is in San Jose, the host city for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix. WWE has already confirmed that Penta has signed. They showed his name in a vignette last week and are now selling his merchandise. He has yet to debut on WWE television.
Penta was spotted several times last night and again today. He is expected to face Chad Gable on tonight’s episode.
