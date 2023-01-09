Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW

Both Fightful Select and PWInsider report that Bo Dallas is backstage for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Birmingham, Alabama at the Legacy Arena.

There has been speculation that Dallas is the Uncle Howdy character that has been appearing in Bray Wyatt segments. However, that has not been confirmed at this time. In fact, whoever plays Uncle Howdy has been changing in and out of costume away from everyone to keep their identity a secret.

Alexa Bliss, who has been showing signs of being manipulated by Wyatt again, is set to explain her actions on tonight’s episode. It’s possible that Uncle Howdy is making an appearance.