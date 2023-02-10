wrestling / News
Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
February 10, 2023 | Posted by
Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown happens in Uncasville, CT with only two matches announced so far. However, there might be a surprise return. PWInsider reports that several of its readers spotted Ronda Rousey in the city, which would seem to suggest that she’ll be back tonight.
Rousey has not been on WWE TV since the December 30 episode of Smackdown, where she lost the Smackdown Women’s title to Charlotte Flair.
