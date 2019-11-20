Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s NXT

– A potential spoiler has come online for tonight’s episode of NXT on USA Network. PWInsider reports that several people have seen Seth Rollins in Orlando, Florida today, where Full Sail University is located.

On today’s NXT Takeover media call, Triple H promised that some “top people that I think a lot of people won’t expect to necessarily be a part of this are on their way here tonight” for the show, so Rollins could very well be one of them.

NXT airs at 8 PM ET/PT tonight, and as always we’ll have live coverage.