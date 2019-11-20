wrestling / News
Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s NXT
November 20, 2019 | Posted by
– A potential spoiler has come online for tonight’s episode of NXT on USA Network. PWInsider reports that several people have seen Seth Rollins in Orlando, Florida today, where Full Sail University is located.
On today’s NXT Takeover media call, Triple H promised that some “top people that I think a lot of people won’t expect to necessarily be a part of this are on their way here tonight” for the show, so Rollins could very well be one of them.
NXT airs at 8 PM ET/PT tonight, and as always we’ll have live coverage.
More Trending Stories
- Conrad Thompson Denies Story About Tony Khan Being Upset By Mark Madden At Roast
- Eli Drake Discusses His Backstage Issues with Bill DeMott While at NXT, Reveals What Triple H Told Him
- Bruce Prichard On Having to Write Steve Austin Out Of Survivor Series ’99, When They Decided to Run Him Over
- Undertaker Recalls Thinking He’d Be ‘Egg-Man’ In Steve Austin Preview Clip