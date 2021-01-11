Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Raw

A big possible spoiler is online for tonight’s episode of Raw. As previously reported, Triple H is set to start tonight’s show after WWE had to change plans around due to Drew McIntyre testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Wrestling Inc, the word backstage at Raw is that The Game will be wrestling on tonight’s show. This would make for the WWE executive’s first match since June of 2019, when he worked a special live event in Tokyo, Japan.

WWE is said to be shuffling things around to deliver a big show even with McIntyre being out of action, and thus out of his match with Randy Orton. Orton is reportedly still working the main event of Raw, though it isn’t known if he will be facing Triple H or someone else.