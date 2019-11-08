wrestling / News
Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s RAW/Smackdown Tapings
November 8, 2019 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE has brought in all four members of Imperium (WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner) for tonight’s taping of RAW and Smackdown in Manchester. The stable is normally on NXT UK (where WALTER is the NXT UK champion) but has made appearances on the main NXT show.
More Trending Stories
- Original Plans For PAC Match, Private Party vs. Dark Order On AEW Dynamite
- AEW Dynamite and NXT See Viewership and Ratings Increases This Week, AEW Beats NXT for Sixth Week
- Jungle Grrrl on Her Upcoming WOW Title Match With Tessa Blanchard, How Blanchard Has Not Walked Her Path of Being a Self-Made Legend
- Natalya Discusses Her Thoughts On AEW And If She Is Enjoying What They’re Doing