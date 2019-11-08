wrestling / News

Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s RAW/Smackdown Tapings

November 8, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Smackdown Logo 2019

PWInsider reports that WWE has brought in all four members of Imperium (WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner) for tonight’s taping of RAW and Smackdown in Manchester. The stable is normally on NXT UK (where WALTER is the NXT UK champion) but has made appearances on the main NXT show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Friday Night Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading