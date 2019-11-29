Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Smackdown

– A possible spoiler has made its way online for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Elias is backstage at the show in Birmingham, Alabama.

Elias has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury in September and was scheduled to be evaluated earlier this month. There’s no confirmation at this point whether he will appear tonight of if he’s just getting another medical update.

Smackdown airs tonight live on FOX.