Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

A possible spoiler is online for tonight’s WWE Draft episode of Smackdown. PWInsider reports that one source has told them that Brock Lesnar is in Baltimore for tonight’s show, which will kick off the 2021 Draft. Lesnar has not been spotted backstage as of 4:30 PM ET, but WWE often hides Lesnar or has him arrive late in order to prevent his appearance from being revealed.

The site reiterates that tonight’s Draft is being kept tightly under wraps, noting that despite speaking several people who would normally have knowledge of Draft moves, word has been kept quiet as to what tonight’s plans are.