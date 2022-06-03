wrestling / News

Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

June 3, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
SmackDown logo Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider is reporting that Lacey Evans is backstage at tonight’s Smackdown taping. The report notes that the creative plan for her is to drop the intended babyface run that was envisioned for her on Raw and revert back to the original plan of Evans as a heel. Her last match on WWE television was on the February 15, 2021 episode of RAW.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lacey Evans, Smackdown, WWE, Ben Kerin

More Stories

loading