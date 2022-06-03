wrestling / News
Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
June 3, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider is reporting that Lacey Evans is backstage at tonight’s Smackdown taping. The report notes that the creative plan for her is to drop the intended babyface run that was envisioned for her on Raw and revert back to the original plan of Evans as a heel. Her last match on WWE television was on the February 15, 2021 episode of RAW.
More Trending Stories
- Update on How AEW Stars Feel About Going to WWE After Cody Rhodes’ Exit
- Latest On AEW Talent’s Reaction to MJF’s Dynamite Promo & Situation
- Eric Bischoff On Lex Luger Winning WCW Title From Hulk Hogan In 1997, Hogan Quickly Regaining Title At Road Wild
- New Details on MJF’s Contract, Negotiations With AEW & Relationship Breakdown