Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE is preparing a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown for later tonight at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland. In addition to an expected tribute to Hulk Hogan, it will include a tag team title match and Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez. PWInsider reports that a talent from RAW is also at tonight’s taping and could appear on the show. According to the report, AJ Styles is in Cleveland.

Styles is currently feuding with Dominik Mysterio and will challenge him at Summerslam for the Intercontinental title next week.