Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
November 15, 2019
– PWInsider reports The Undisputed Era are backstage at tonight’s WWE SmackDown. While this does not guarantee they will be on television, the build to WWE Survivor Series will continue on tonight’s SmackDown.
Undisputed Era previously showed up on SmackDown and Raw two weeks ago, with NXT Champion Adam Cole facing Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins on their respective shows.
The men’s team for Team NXT has yet to be announced for WWE Survivor Series.
