Possible Spoiler For Tony Khan’s Big Announcement On AEW Dynamite
April 16, 2022 | Posted by
It was previously reported that Tony Khan will make a big announcement for AEW fans on this week’s upcoming episode of Dynamite. There was no indication as to what that announcement may be, but Ringside News reports that it will be an AEW and NJPW Supershow that will happen in Chicago this June.
The supershow has been rumored for some time and the word going around is that this will be what Khan announces on Wednesday. As for when in June, it’s believed that it will be the third week of the month. A name for the event has not been revealed.
