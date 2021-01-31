Possible Spoiler For Women’s Royal Rumble Match

A possible spoiler for the women’s Royal Rumble match has been revealed by one of the competitors. Wrestling Inc reports that Natalya posted an image to her Instagram story strongly implying that Trish Stratus will be a participant in tonight’s match at the Royal Rumble PPV.

Natalya, who is set to be #30 in the women’s Rumble, posted a pic with Trish Stratus and wrote, “Can’t wait for this Sunday!” with a tag of Stratus’ Instagram account.

Stratus did not publicly respond and the post has since been deleted. Stratus participated in the first womens Royal Rumble in 2018 but hasn’t done one since.