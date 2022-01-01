Possible Spoiler For WWE Day 1 PPV Tonight, Note On Who Is In Atlanta

PWInsider reports that Gable Steveson is in Altanta ahead of tonight’s WWE Day 1 PPV. He recently signed with the company on the RAW brand and has been training for his in-ring debut. There’s no word on if he’ll actually appear on the show or not.

His brother Bobby, under the name of Damon Kemp, recently debuted on 205 Live. Kemp is also in Atlanta.

Omos is in Atlanta after missing this past Monday’s RAW.