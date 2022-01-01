wrestling / News
Possible Spoiler For WWE Day 1 PPV Tonight, Note On Who Is In Atlanta
January 1, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Gable Steveson is in Altanta ahead of tonight’s WWE Day 1 PPV. He recently signed with the company on the RAW brand and has been training for his in-ring debut. There’s no word on if he’ll actually appear on the show or not.
His brother Bobby, under the name of Damon Kemp, recently debuted on 205 Live. Kemp is also in Atlanta.
Omos is in Atlanta after missing this past Monday’s RAW.
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Had Anti-Nick Khan Sign Removed At Monday’s WWE RAW
- WWE Reportedly Made Last Minute Change To Toni Storm’s Schedule Prior To Her Exit
- Jim Ross On Whether WWE Could’ve Defeated WCW Without Steve Austin, Bret Hart’s Impact On Austin’s Rise To Stardom
- Former Ember Moon Reacts To Trending on Twitter, Says She Will Soon Be Free