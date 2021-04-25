Possible Spoiler For Impact Rebellion

A new report has details on a potential spoiler for Impact Rebellion. Inside the Ropes reports that Caz XL, the former Big Cass, is set to make his debut for Impact Wrestling “imminently.” The report notes that Caz could debut as soon as tonight or on a show from the Impact tapings taking place following Rebellion.

Caz is best known for his run in WWE of course, and recently made his return to the ring at a Lariato Pro Wrestling show in February, his first public appearance since September 2019. Rebellion airs tonight on PPV.