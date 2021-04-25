wrestling / News
Possible Spoiler For Impact Rebellion
April 25, 2021 | Posted by
A new report has details on a potential spoiler for Impact Rebellion. Inside the Ropes reports that Caz XL, the former Big Cass, is set to make his debut for Impact Wrestling “imminently.” The report notes that Caz could debut as soon as tonight or on a show from the Impact tapings taking place following Rebellion.
Caz is best known for his run in WWE of course, and recently made his return to the ring at a Lariato Pro Wrestling show in February, his first public appearance since September 2019. Rebellion airs tonight on PPV.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE Rescinding Termination of John Cone, Changes in Talent Relations
- Kayla Braxton Responds to Comments About Wearing ‘Extra Makeup’ on SmackDown
- Mickie James Responds to Stephanie McMahon’s Apology Over Trash Bag Incident
- Christian Cage On Promo Lesson He Learned From Vince McMahon, Samoa Joe’s WWE Release