wrestling / News
Possible Spoiler on Main Event For Tonight’s WWE Backlash
May 10, 2025 | Posted by
John Cena is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton tonight at Backlash in St. Louis. The match will be the main event of the show.
Fightful Select did not report who the winner of that match will be, but did note that WWE has discussed having Cena as the champion “into the summer”.
More Trending Stories
- R-Truth Recalls Smoking On WWE TV After Vince McMahon Caught Him Smoking Backstage
- Bully Ray Blames The Rock for the John Cena Heel Turn Not Living Up To Expectations
- More Backstage Details on WWE Crown Jewel Perth, WarGames Returning for Survivor Series
- Jake Roberts Explains What Impressed Him About Antonio Inoki