Possible Spoiler on Main Event For Tonight’s WWE Backlash

May 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton tonight at Backlash in St. Louis. The match will be the main event of the show.

Fightful Select did not report who the winner of that match will be, but did note that WWE has discussed having Cena as the champion “into the summer”.

