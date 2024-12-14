wrestling / News

Possible Spoiler On Major Star Spotted In Long Island Ahead of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

December 14, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that CM Punk has been spotted in Long Island, NY, the host city for tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Punk is currently not advertised for the broadcast.

As previously noted, Punk teased doing commentary with Jesse Ventura on last night’s Caged Fury Fighting Championships 138 event in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading