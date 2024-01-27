Possible Spoiler on Major Unannounced WWE Royal Rumble Entrant

– Fightful Select has a huge update on a major unnannounced name for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 event. According to the event, former AEW star Jade Cargill is among the names being discussed for the women’s Rumble match tonight. Cargill signed with WWE last year, and she’s already appeared on WWE programming, but she has not yet made her in-ring debut.

Additionally, Cargill was said to have been at Royal Rumble rehearsals on Thursday (Jan. 25). The report notes that plans might be altered. WWE has not announced Jade Cargill for the show. Currently, the women’s Rumble match has only eight confirmed competitors, with 22 slots left unaccounted for.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is set for later tonight at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.