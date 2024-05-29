wrestling / News
Possible Spoiler On MJF’s Status For AEW Dynamite
May 29, 2024 | Posted by
A new report has a potential spoiler on MJF’s status for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that the former AEW World Champion, who made his return at Double or Nothing, is not in Los Angeles that anyone has seen.
It is still possible of course that he is being hidden or could appear on a pre-taped segment, but as of right now there is no indication that he will appear on the show.
Dynamite airs live tonight on TBS.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Interested In Using Main Roster Star On NXT
- Adam Copeland Confirms Leg Break at AEW Double or Nothing, Will Need to Undergo Surgery
- Backstage Notes on Injuries Coming Out of AEW Double or Nothing, Updates on Adam Copeland and More
- The Undertaker Recalls Himself and Owen Hart Having To Calm Down Mark Henry After Practical Jokes