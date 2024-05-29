wrestling / News

Possible Spoiler On MJF’s Status For AEW Dynamite

May 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MJF AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 Image Credit: AEW

A new report has a potential spoiler on MJF’s status for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that the former AEW World Champion, who made his return at Double or Nothing, is not in Los Angeles that anyone has seen.

It is still possible of course that he is being hidden or could appear on a pre-taped segment, but as of right now there is no indication that he will appear on the show.

Dynamite airs live tonight on TBS.

