Possible Spoiler On Name In Town For SummerSlam

A new report has a possible spoiler on a name in New York for SummerSlam weekend. Fightful Select reports that Mr. Iguana is in the area this weekend as Smackdown, SummerSlam and Raw take place in the city.

To be clear, the report says they haven’t learned whether Iquana will be backstage or appear on the show although he is expected to be around for the events.

One promoter did say that Mr. Iguana pulled out of events this weekend because WWE called him and Psycho Clown in.