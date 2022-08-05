Possible Spoiler For Next Week’s WWE Raw

A new report has a potential spoiler for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Edge is scheduled to be at the show in Cleveland, Ohio.

Edge made his return to WWE TV at SummerSlam as he helped The Mysterios defeat The Judgment Day. He appeared on this week’s show and cut a promo vowing to kill the stable he created.

Later in the episode, he attemped to help the Mysterios during a post-match attack by The Judgment Day but accidentally speared Dominik instead of Finn Balor thanks to a timely push from Damien Priest.