Possible Spoiler For Night Two of WWE Draft
October 12, 2020 | Posted by
We have a new potential spoiler for tonight’s WWE Draft episode of Raw. The latest Wrestling Observer Radio noted that the original plans for the Draft had Braun Strowman moving from Smackdown to Raw.
As always, the caveat of “plans change” come into play here especially since it was noted that these were the initial plans. It’s worth noting that he will be facing Roman Reigns on this week’s Smackdown so if he gets drafted, that could be promoted as a farewell match that could see the Universal Title switch brands. Strowman is in the Draft pool for tonight’s show, and moved from Raw to Smackdown in last year’s Draft.
Raw takes place tonight from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida and airs live on USA Network.
