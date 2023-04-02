Possible Spoiler Notes For WrestleMania 39 Night Two

Several potentially spoilery notes have been reported ahead of tonight’s WrestleMania 39 night two. Fightful Select reports the following possible spoilers from backstage out of the show:

– Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns is set to get the most time, and the most time of any segment on either show this weekend. Sikoa and Paul Heyman are both listed as coming to the ring with Reigns.

– Edge is listed internally for tonight as “Brood” Edge. As reported earlier this weekend, WWE brought Gangrel in for the weekend. Edge vs. Balor is getting the second-most amount of time.

– Omos vs. Brock Lesnar has the shortest amount of time, followed by the Women’s Showcase match. Bianca Belair vs. Asuka and the Intercontinental Championship match will get a “decent” amount of time

– Miz and Snoop Dogg have a segment that will run about as long as their segment on night one.