Possible Spoiler On WWE NXT Star Heading to Main Roster

It appears that another NXT star could be going to the main roster soon. PWInsider reports that according to several sources, there has been “a lot of talk” over the last several days that NXT Champion Karrion Kross is going to head to Raw. One source noted that Kross is already listed internally on the brand’s roster as a heel, and while other sources couldn’t confirm that they did note that there’s been a lot of talk that Kross is headed to the Red Brand.

Kross is the current NXT Champion and most recently defended the championship against Johnny Gargano on last week’s episode, after which he attacked NXT enforcer (and guest referee for the match) Samoa Joe over his frustrations that Joe forced him to break a hold and prevented him from hitting Gargano with the ring steps. There’s no word on when Kross’ move to the main roster might happen.