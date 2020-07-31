wrestling / News
Possible Spoiler On AEW Debut Next Week
July 31, 2020 | Posted by
It seems as though AEW may have a big debut on next Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. According to Reddit user SpaceForce1, who had previously spoiled night two of Fyter Fest because they were in the crowd, Eric Bischoff will make his AEW debut next week.
Bischoff is expected to make an appearance during the debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. It was previously announced that there will be a special guest moderator for the segment, so that could be what Bischoff is doing.
