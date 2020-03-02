wrestling / News

Possible Spoiler On Another Name In Brooklyn For WWE Raw

March 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Raw Logo 2019 WWE

PWInsider reports Bianca Belair is also in Brooklyn, the site of tonight’s WWE Raw.

Belair has been involved in the feud between Raw superstar Charlotte Flair and NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

As previously reported, Matt Riddle is also in Brooklyn.

It has not been confirmed if either Belair or Riddle will appear on-screen.

