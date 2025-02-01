– Fightful Select has another update on another unadvertised name who is in Indianapolis, Indiana right now ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2025. According to the report, NXT Superstar and former NXT Champion Trick Williams is currently in Indianapolis ahead of today’s premium live event.

Fightful notes that it’s not yet known if Williams will be appearing at the event or competing in the men’s Rumble bout. He’s not currently advertised for tonight’s event or announced for the Rumble match. Williams faced Wes Lee on last Tuesday’s edition of NXT TV. Wes Lee won the match via disqualification after Williams hit an official.

The men’s Rumble match currently has 18 out of 30 entrants confirmed for tonight’s show. 12 slots still remain open. WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is set for later today at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.