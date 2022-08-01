Possible Spoiler On Big Names Returning to WWE

A new report has a potential spoiler on a couple of big names making returns to WWE. According to WrestlingNews.co, an agreement has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to make their returns to WWE and that the belief backstage is we may see them return on tonight’s show or the near future.

Banks and Naomi of course walked out of WWE back in May over their frustration regarding the direction of the women’s tag team division. The two were suspended and have not been seen on WWE television since, with unconfirmed reports that they had been released.

Bryan Alvarez said on today’s Wrestling Observer Live that he has one source saying that Banks and Naomi are returning, but that he can’t say with 100% certainty that it is true.

The two are currently booked for this weekend’s C2E2 convention in Chicago.