Possible Spoiler On Main Event Ending At NXT Takeover: New York

On last night’s episode of NXT, Adam Cole won a five-way match that earned him a match with Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover: New York for the vacant NXT title. Wrestling Inc reports that the winner of that match may already be known, thanks to local advertising for future live events.

An ad for a live event on April 28 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota is listing a Champion vs. Champion match between Cole and the Velveteen Dream, the current North American champion. The match is also being advertised for an April 27 event in Milwaukee. Tickets for the events go on sale this week.

That would seemingly mean that Cole is set to defeat Gargano while Dream will retain against Matt Riddle. Gargano was originally called up with Tommaso Ciampa, Ricochet and Aleister Black, but hasn’t been on TV since that first week. If Cole wins, there would be no reason to believe that Gargano wouldn’t then move on to RAW or Smackdown.