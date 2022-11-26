wrestling / News
Possible Spoiler on Main Event for Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series
November 26, 2022 | Posted by
– A report by PWInsider has an update on the expected main event for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event. According to the report, the Men’s WarGames match will headline tonight’s show.
The men’s WarGames match will feature The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens against The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and The Usos). Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.
WWE Survivor Series 2022 is being held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Be sure to tune into 411’s live play-by-play coverage of tonight’s show.
More Trending Stories
- Colt Cabana Says He Nearly Died During Chris Jericho Match On AEW Dynamite
- Kurt Angle Thinks Survivor Series 2017 Finish Hurt Braun Strowman, Says Strowman Is Valuable To WWE
- Mandy Rose Thinks It’s Time For a Main Roster Return, If She Knew How Long She’d Hold NXT Women’s Title
- Note On Plans For Bray Wyatt and LA Knight for Tonight’s Smackdown (Possible Spoilers)