Possible Spoiler on Main Event for Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series

– A report by PWInsider has an update on the expected main event for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event. According to the report, the Men’s WarGames match will headline tonight’s show.

The men’s WarGames match will feature The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens against The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and The Usos). Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.

WWE Survivor Series 2022 is being held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Be sure to tune into 411’s live play-by-play coverage of tonight’s show.