Possible Spoiler on Major Name Attending This Week’s WWE SmackDown

– PWInsider reports that newly returned WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is expected to be at tomorrow’s edition of WWE SmackDown in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The TV tapings are being held at the Fiserv Forum.

It’s unknown if Cody will be appearing on TV or only working a dark match at the event. Recently, WWE Raw and SmackDown talents have working on the different branded shows in dark matches. As previously reported, Raw talent and Cody’s WrestleMania 38 opponent, Seth Rollins, is also advertised for tomorrow’s show.

Cody revealed in his promo on last Monday’s WWE Raw that his goal to capture the WWE Championship in honor of his late father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.