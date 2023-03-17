Possible Spoiler On Match Being Planned For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II

As previously reported, AEW has announced a tour of Canada this summer that will include another Forbidden Door event with NJPW. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are plans for a match between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay at the event. The two previously faced each other at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, where Omega won the IWGP US title. However, it was noted at the time that they held back in the match and planned to continue the feud later.

It’s up in the air on if the match will happen now or not, as Ospreay recently suffered a shoulder injury. He was pulled from the New Japan Cup as a result. It’s unknown how bad the injury is at this time.