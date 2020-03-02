wrestling / News

Possible Spoiler on Name In Brooklyn Ahead of Tonight’s RAW

March 2, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Raw Logo 2019

PWInsider reports that NXT tag team champion Matt Riddle is in Brooklyn today, which is the host city for tonight’s episode of RAW. It’s unknown if Riddle will actually make an appearance on the program. It should be noted that Brock Lesnar is also scheduled for tonight’s show. Commence the speculation.

