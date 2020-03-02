wrestling / News
Possible Spoiler on Name In Brooklyn Ahead of Tonight’s RAW
March 2, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that NXT tag team champion Matt Riddle is in Brooklyn today, which is the host city for tonight’s episode of RAW. It’s unknown if Riddle will actually make an appearance on the program. It should be noted that Brock Lesnar is also scheduled for tonight’s show. Commence the speculation.
