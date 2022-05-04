wrestling / News
Possible Spoiler on ROH Talent at AEW Dynamite
May 4, 2022 | Posted by
A new report has a potential spoiler on an ROH-associated name at tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping. Fightful Select reports that Tony Deppen is at tonight’s show. It’s not clear if he’s set to compete or appear at the taping.
Deppen is a former ROH World Television Champion and has worked extensively for GCW since ROH went on hiatus.
