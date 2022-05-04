wrestling / News

Possible Spoiler on ROH Talent at AEW Dynamite

May 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite logo Image Credit: AEW

A new report has a potential spoiler on an ROH-associated name at tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping. Fightful Select reports that Tony Deppen is at tonight’s show. It’s not clear if he’s set to compete or appear at the taping.

Deppen is a former ROH World Television Champion and has worked extensively for GCW since ROH went on hiatus.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, ROH, Spoilers, Tony Deppen, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading