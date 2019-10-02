wrestling / News

Possible Spoiler On Talent Backstage at Tonight’s NXT

October 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– A potential spoiler is online from tonight’s live two-hour debut of NXT on USA. PWInsider reports that Tommaso Ciampa is backstage at the taping. In addition, Scott Hall is backstage at the show.

You can follow our live coverage of the show here.

