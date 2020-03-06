wrestling / News

Possible Spoiler On Wrestler Backstage At Smackdown

March 6, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Smackdown Logo 2019

PWInsider reports that Jeff Hardy is currently backstage at the Keybank Center in Buffalo, New York for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. This is his third week backstage, so it’s unknown if he will actually appear. Hardy previously said on WWE Backstage that he is cleared for in-ring action.

Jeff Hardy

