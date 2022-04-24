Possible Spoiler On Pitch Made For Roster Member’s TV Return

WWE discussed a potential return to TV for one of its long-absent roster members, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that a pitch was made over this weekend for Mustafa Ali to appear on Raw tomorrow. There’s no word on whether the pitch was approved, and no certainty that it will actually happen due to the regular changes made to the weekly episodes in the days leading up to them.

Ali was last seen on WWE television in October and asked for his release back in January. It was reported at the time that he had an argument with Vince McMahon over his creative direction. He reportedly has several years left on his current deal and suggested earlier this month that WWE book a match between himself and Cody Rhodes.