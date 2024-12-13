Possible Spoiler On Plans For Inaugural WWE Women’s US Champion

A new report has a rumor regarding plans for the inaugural winner of the WWE Women’s US Championship. The tournament to crown the first champion concludes at Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, with the winners of the semifinals on Smackdown moving on to battle for the title on the Saturday special. According to Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda, the current plan is to have Chelsea Green emerge from the finals with a victory and the championship.

Green is set to face Bayley in the semifinals on Smackdown, with Michin taking on Tiffany Stratton in the other semifinal match. No word as of now on who will advance to the finals between Michin and Stratton. It’s important to note that as of now this has not been confirmed by other outlets.

Saturday Night’s Main Event will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock in the US, and the WWE Network or international WWE YouTube channels outside the US.

