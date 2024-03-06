Possible Spoiler On Potential Appearance For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

A new report has a potential spoiler on a big appearance that may take place on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider Elite reports (per Wrestling Inc) reports that Kazuchika Okada traveled to Los Angeles last weekend and is still in the US, and that sources in Japan said he is expected to debut as an official AEW roster member on tonight’s show.

The report supplements a report from last week that AEW had been hoping and tentatively planning for Okada to be available for tonight’s show. To be clear, none of these reports have actively confirmed that Okada will be debuting tonight, only that there are people who expect him to do so.

Tonight’s show is set to debut a new set which will include the return of the “tunnels” and a new theme song.