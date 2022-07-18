Possible Spoiler On Return For This Week’s WWE Raw

A new report has a possible spoiler on a return set for this week’s WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that as of Sunday night, a KO Show segment was set for Monday’s show. This would be Kevin Owens’ first appearance on WWE programming since the June 19th episode of Raw.

Owens was originally scheduled for the June 26th episode of Raw where he was supposed to take on Elias in a Money in the Bank qualifier, but he was pulled from the match. Owens was reported to be dealing with a “minor injury” at the time. As of now, Owens has not been advertised for Raw yet and as always plans can change, but as of Sunday he was set for the show.