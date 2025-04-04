Possible Spoiler For Rey Fenix’s Opponent On WWE Smackdown

A new report has a possible spoiler on Rey Fenix’s opponent for his debut on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. The WrestleVotes Twitter account posted on Friday that Fenix is set to face Nathan Frazer on tonight’s show in his WWE debut.

Frazer is one-half of the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions with Axiom under the team name of Fraxiom and are in their second title reign.

Smackdown airs tonight live on USA Network and Netflix internationally.